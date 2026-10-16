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AmTrust unveils plans for 1m sq ft City tower

16 Oct 2026 | 08:12 | London | by May Agaran

Insurer has enlisted Canary Wharf developer George Iacobescu for redevelopment of Exchequer Court

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