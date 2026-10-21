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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpainInvestment

Amundi acquires Mallorca hotel from JP Real Estate

21 Oct 2026 | 14:32 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Bikini Island & Mountain Hotel Port de Sóller provides 114 rooms

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