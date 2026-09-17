NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeFranceUK & Ireland

Amundi completes equity partnership with ICG

17 Sep 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

French asset manager invests €620m to acquire 9.9% stake in London-based firm

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

ADD Capital closes in on €200m Italian student housing platform deal

16 Sep 2026
Read

Q+A: ADD Capital and Mubadala on cracking Italy’s living market – and why real estate alone is no longer enough

3 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

How the 2030 World Cup hosts are turning stadiums into year-round assets 

17 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Property fundraising recovery stalls but investors show appetite for value-add

9 Jul 2026
Read