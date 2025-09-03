Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeFranceInvestmentRetail

Amundi kicks off €625m Paris office disposal plan

3 Sep 2025 | 15:20 | London | by Francesco Magon

Three core sales processes are launching

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Magnetik building, Paris

New owners being drawn towards €140m Magnetik office

1 Sep 2025
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

French pension fund to dispose of €100m+ collection

2 Sep 2025
Read
Île-de-France mobilité, logo

AEW and CNP select frontrunner for €80m Paris asset

6 Aug 2025
Read
Amundi headquarters (credits: Lomont)

Amundi struggles to dispose of €300m+ offices

29 May 2024
Read