Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Amundi launches €90m Berlin office sale

6 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Vacant property has been in French firm's portfolio since 2014

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Amundi divests East German mall

17 Apr 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Amundi offloads €20m Düsseldorf office

9 Apr 2025
Read

€200m+ Frankfurt trophy sale falls through

28 Jun 2024
Read

Amundi prepares €200m+ Frankfurt trophy sale as sell-off gathers pace

2 Apr 2024
Read