NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

Another AI firm lands at Triton Square

12 May 2026 | 08:09 | London | by May Agaran

Humanoid letting brings 300,000 sq ft scheme to 94% occupancy six months after completion

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Volume of central London space under offer jumps to 4.44m sq ft

17 Aug 2026
Read

AI tenants drive Central London office take-up in second quarter

27 Jul 2026
Read

London life sciences venture capital investment hits £2.2bn

9 Jul 2026
Read
Indoors, Lab, Laboratory

AI is reshaping life sciences, but where will the power come from?

24 Jun 2026
Read