Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailOfficeScotlandUK & Ireland

Another day in property paradise: Phil Collins buys Edinburgh block

10 Sep 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Legendary musician has a groovy kind of love for £20m George Street asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Tritax Big Box grows portfolio value and income

6 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Scottish office rents reach new highs in 2025

6 Aug 2025
Read

Scottish out-of-town retail market faces acute deficit

5 Aug 2025
Read

Plans lodged for 1,000 homes at former Edinburgh paper factory

4 Aug 2025
Read