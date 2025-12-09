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M&AContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyHotels & LeisureInvestmentUK & Ireland

A&O Hostels buys Schulz Hotels as part of €500m expansion plan

9 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

First platform acquired for pan-European investment programme

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