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Hotels & LeisureNorth WestUK & IrelandInvestment

A&O Hostels makes Manchester debut with double purchase

8 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

£8.2m refurbishment programme planned for adjoining hotels

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