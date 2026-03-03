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A&O to invest €40m in Berlin conversion project

3 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott, Lovelyn Tagalag, Julie Cruz

Firm buys office site to build Europe’s largest hostel with around 2,500 beds

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