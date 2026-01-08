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OfficeSouth EastUK & IrelandResidentialRetailLeasing

Apache and KKR lock in Brighton's largest office letting for three years

8 Jan 2026 | 14:04 | London | by May Agaran

Consultancy firm to take 25,000 sq ft at £250m Hove Central mixed-use scheme

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