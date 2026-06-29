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FinancingEast of EnglandResidentialUK & Ireland

Apache and Nuveen bank £125m refinancing for Cambridge single-family scheme

29 Jun 2026 | 12:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

United Overseas Bank refinancing replaces a previous development loan facility with BGO

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