NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleResidentialUK & Ireland

Apo appoints new managing director

6 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Former LRG head starts mid-August as residential manager looks to expand platform

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Black Hair, Hair, Person

Apo managing director resigns after two months

5 Oct 2026
Read
Floor, Person, Adult

The District 2026: as returns compress, everyone's chasing the same assets

24 Sep 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

CBRE IM appoints new EMEA resi asset operations lead

22 Sep 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Knight Frank appoints new Berlin managing partner

2 Sep 2026
Read