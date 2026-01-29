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Apollo completes €900m refi for pan-European logistics portfolio

29 Jan 2026 | 10:04 | London | by May Agaran

Facility comprises three separate senior loans for 92 assets under Cerberus and Arrow's SIRE platform

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