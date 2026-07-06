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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpain

Apollo launches €150m Ibiza hotels sale

6 Jul 2026 | 11:55 | London | by David Hatcher

Beachfront duo make up one of the largest resorts on the island

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