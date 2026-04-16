Apollo provides €165m financing to Crestyl and Spravia

FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandOfficeResidentialRetailCorporateInvestment
16 Apr 2026 | 06:58 | London | by Angelo Castillo
Griffin Capital Partners is a minority co-investor
Spain’s flex success: a lesson for UK co-living?
Newly refurbished £25m Sheffield office tempts investors
Greystar clears hurdle for first regional garden-style community
Cambridge mixed-use development hits the market
Federated Hermes real estate chair Chris Taylor steps down
Schroders hoists for-sale sign over two regional offices
Joint venture launches prime North East logistics hub for sale
Martley refinances and rebrands Leeds landmark
DWS restricts redemptions for open-ended real estate fund
Debenhams to retain 1.8m sq ft Lancashire logistics hub
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
Kovacs on property: tougher fundraising markets are prompting managers to rethink playbooks
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
PJT Partners strengthens “super investors” team
Marylebone landmark put up for sale
Invesco’s build-to-rent sell-off continues with Kew scheme
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT