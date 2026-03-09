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FinancingContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyOffice

Apollo provides €240m finance for Pandion project in Munich

9 Mar 2026 | 06:44 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

33,000 sq m Officehome Beat scheme is prelet to Siemens

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