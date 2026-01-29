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Non-performing loansContinental EuropeFinancingGlobalOfficeResidentialUK & IrelandUnited States

Apollo REIT offloads $9bn loan book

29 Jan 2026 | 07:34 | London | by May Agaran

Trust has reportedly "languished" for years on public markets

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