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CorporateM&AResidentialSingle-family rentalUK & Ireland

Apollo to buy UK’s largest single-family housing manager

26 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by David Hatcher

US behemoth also subsuming investment manager as it plans capital push into fast-evolving sector

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