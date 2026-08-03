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RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Appeninn acquires €100m+ Polish retail portfolio

3 Aug 2026 | 15:56 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection comprises 11 assets

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