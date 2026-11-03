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AlternativesSouth EastUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentPlanningPolicy & Regulation

Approval for £210m Oxfordshire innovation campus

3 Nov 2026 | 08:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Enstone Estate will comprise up to 690,000 sq ft of flexible employment space

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