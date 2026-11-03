Approval for £210m Oxfordshire innovation campus

AlternativesSouth EastUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentPlanningPolicy & Regulation
3 Nov 2026 | 08:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Enstone Estate will comprise up to 690,000 sq ft of flexible employment space
GSA taps Montréal pro to lead North American growth
Greencore Homes expands senior leadership team
P3 names asset management head
Stanhope hires Savills investment specialist
£100m Edinburgh hotel development opportunity in play
Engineering giant inks deal for Essex industrial asset
CPP eyes increased national activity as firm rebrands
Bell Hammer launches £300m income-to-development vehicle
London Fire Brigade control centre in play as part of £55m double sale
Greykite secures co-investor for £300m single-family platform
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom
New manager makes its mark with £370m portfolio and trio of mandates
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office
£100m Manchester skyscraper up for grabs