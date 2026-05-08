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LogisticsDevelopmentESGNorth WestUK & Ireland

Approval for 225,000 sq ft Cheshire logistics scheme

8 May 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

WG225 forms part of Rula Developments' Winsford Gateway project

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