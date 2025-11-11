Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Life sciencesAlternativesEast of EnglandHealthcareInvestmentOffice

Approval for £44m Wootton Science Park expansion

11 Nov 2025 | 07:22 | London | by May Agaran

Proposals will deliver 106,233 sq ft of space across five buildings in Oxfordshire

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Crown Estate acquires Oxfordshire plot for science park expansion

21 Oct 2025
Read

£850m Oxfordshire science and tech campus refinanced with monster loan

6 Oct 2025
Read

Quantum computing labs: the next phase of science and tech space

29 Sep 2025
Read

Approval for Cambridgeshire life sciences campus expansion

12 Jun 2025
Read