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RegenerationSouth EastUK & IrelandAlternativesHotels & LeisureLife SciencesOfficeRetailDevelopmentInvestment

Approval for 500,000 sq ft of labs and offices in Oxford

17 Jul 2026 | 08:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Pioneer and Firoka Group to convert Ozone Leisure Park

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