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RegenerationCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficePlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Green light for amended £4bn Canada Water masterplan

27 Mar 2026 | 16:22 | London | by May Agaran

Proposals called in by the mayor in December

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