Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

Approval granted for first co-living homes at Brent Cross Town

24 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Halcyon Development Partners and DTZ Investors get green light

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Bridges and Hub buy 300-home London co-living scheme

12 Jun 2025
Read
City, Neighborhood, Road

JRL Group and Halcyon submit Sutton co-living plans

10 Jun 2025
Read

Audley secures approval for Brent Cross Town retirement village

23 Apr 2025
Read
Building, Office Building, Condo

Will co-living prove to be a permanent fixture?

15 Apr 2025
Read