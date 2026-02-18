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ResidentialInvestmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

Approval for first phase of £1bn Liverpool project

18 Feb 2026 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Davos Property JV to deliver a 28-storey tower on former Bacchus Taverna site

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