RegenerationHotels & LeisureOfficeResidentialRetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East
7 Aug 2025 | 07:30 | London | by May Agaran
Joint venture between Shelborn Asset Management and Stamford Property to deliver Florence Square project
Want to read the full article?
Tokenisation platform backed by industry heavyweights completes first deal
North West industrial investment hits £532m in first half
Shah on property: Neil Woodford and echoes of a lesson on governance
Delancey and Cynergy Bank form £1.5bn real estate credit partnership
JLL reports double-digit revenue growth in second quarter
Hillwood submits plans for Luton scheme
Approval for first phase of 500,000 sq ft Leeds mixed-use scheme
Luxury coworking group to open third London location
Minnows beat MSCI index’s big fish since start of downturn
Sheds market cools as occupiers are spoilt for choice
Is BTR broke?
Tenants commit to Canary Wharf in 250,000 sq ft leasing flurry
Oval swoops for £100m Mayfair opportunity
Flex office agency floated for sale
King Street grows European team with senior hires
UK listed propcos battle to cut costs
£100m London aparthotel gem in play
Visa plans Canary Wharf move
Singapore’s CapitaLand on the search for European M&A opportunities