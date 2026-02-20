Approval for first phase of Bradford City Village

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentPlanningRegenerationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East
20 Feb 2026 | 08:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Wider scheme will involve demolition of former Oastler Shopping Centre and Kirkgate Shopping Centre
David Samuel Properties buys £28m industrial park in Wales
Firefly lands deal for Bedford leisure asset
LaSalle IM locks in £300m commitment for local authority mandate
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
The investment case for self-storage
Private equity firm finds buyer for €115m+ Dublin build-to-rent asset
City warns push to protect views of Tower of London will hit development viability
Re:shape recruits duo to drive 3,100-bed co-living pipeline
Walker & Dunlop appoints Patrick Saade as hospitality advisory head
Hines buys London retail park from British Land
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate
Mark Donnor leaves Westbrook to form new investment manager
La Caisse receives flurry of bids for £200m+ City project
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process
Melford seeks a little piece of Paradise with £140m deal