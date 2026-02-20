NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentPlanningRegenerationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Approval for first phase of Bradford City Village

20 Feb 2026 | 08:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Wider scheme will involve demolition of former Oastler Shopping Centre and Kirkgate Shopping Centre

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Jarron submits plans for 160 Sheffield homes

19 Feb 2026
Read

Approval for first phase of £1bn Liverpool project

18 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Warrington Council seeks to exit property development JV

10 Feb 2026
Read
Water, Human, Person

Council preps for sell-off as property portfolio value slumps by £456m

10 Feb 2026
Read