Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationAlternativesInvestmentOfficeResidentialSouth WestTechnologyUK & Ireland

Approval for first phase of HBD's £1bn Cheltenham regeneration project

7 Jul 2025 | 07:52 | London | by May Agaran

Henry Boot's property and development arm to kickstart construction later this year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Cyber security focus for £1bn Cheltenham innovation district

16 May 2025
Read

HBD and Feldberg team up for £1bn logistics joint venture

16 Dec 2024
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Next phase of Luton's Butterfield Business Park approved

29 Feb 2024
Read

HBD plans 455,000 sq ft expansion for Luton business park

22 Dec 2023
Read