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Student AccommodationSouth EastUK & IrelandResidentialRetailRegeneration

Approval for Fusion's 500-bed Southampton student project

23 Dec 2025 | 07:21 | London | by May Agaran

Scheme to redevelop the former Portswood Centre site

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