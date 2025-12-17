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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestOfficeUK & Ireland

Approval for Gary Neville's Norfolk House hotel conversion

17 Dec 2025 | 06:59 | London | by May Agaran

Relentless Developments to transform the office building into the Stock Exchange Suites

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