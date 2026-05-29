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ResidentialDevelopmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Approval for Gleeson's 1,400-home Buckinghamshire project

29 May 2026 | 07:27 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Scheme will be built in parallel to the HS2 track in Aylesbury

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