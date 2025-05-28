Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRetailUK & Ireland

Approval for John Lewis Partnership's West Ealing built-to-rent plans

28 May 2025 | 07:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Retailer secures planning on appeal for 428 homes above its Waitrose site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Road, Street

Westminster approves Grosvenor office despite Crossrail 2 safeguarding

27 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

GPE inks deal to sell £250m Fitzrovia trophy

27 May 2025
Read

Criterion Capital buys City office for hotel development pipeline

27 May 2025
Read

Government plans build-out rates crackdown

27 May 2025
Read