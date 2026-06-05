NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationDevelopmentPlanningResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Approval for Landmark's 500-bed Durham scheme

5 Jun 2026 | 08:04 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Prince Bishops Place redevelopment is Landmark's third project and second planning approval in the UK

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Accessories, Bag

Iconic Royal Exchange retail up for grabs

2 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Manchester's landmark CIS Tower changes hands

22 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Clock Tower

Manchester landmark up for £70m sale

30 Apr 2026
Read
City, Urban, Road

Hammersmith office-to-hotel conversion approved

28 Apr 2026
Read