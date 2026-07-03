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ResidentialDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentPlanningUK & Ireland

Approval for L&Q and Vistry's 3,500-home Essex garden village

3 Jul 2026 | 08:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Planning for zone two of Chelmsford Garden will provide between 19% and 35% affordable units across three villages

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