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Student AccommodationDevelopmentESGLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Approval for LSE's 2,000-bed Bankside student scheme

25 Mar 2026 | 07:54 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

A Gateway 2 submission is now being prepped to deliver one of the capital's largest PBSA projects

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