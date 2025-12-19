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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

Approval for mixed-use Manchester mall revamp

19 Dec 2025 | 06:49 | London | by May Agaran

Developer PJ Livesey to create 262 homes at Chorlton Cross Shopping Centre site

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