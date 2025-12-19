Approval for mixed-use Manchester mall revamp

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland
19 Dec 2025 | 06:49 | London | by May Agaran
Developer PJ Livesey to create 262 homes at Chorlton Cross Shopping Centre site
Revolut real estate lending head departs
Five questions for Cerion Partners’ Sven Vollenbruch
Garbe Industrial executive board member to depart
Q+A: Morgan Stanley’s $58bn playbook – housing, defence spending and the AI buildout
Bruce Gillingham Pollard hires former Leon acquisitions head
Q+A: Canadian Urban’s Gill on wooing European capital
Maslow provides £137m backing for Vita Manchester acquisition
The UK’s hotel market is no longer moving in one direction
PSP picks new manager for £400m UK logistics mandate after Bridge exit
Farran pounces on £45m debut leisure asset
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
Hines and Schroders snap up £105m of retail parks
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule