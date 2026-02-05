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ResidentialLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Approval for next phase of £444m Enfield regeneration project

5 Feb 2026 | 07:40 | London | by May Agaran

Vistry to submit a Gateway 2 application for Meridian One homes in spring

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