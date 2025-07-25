Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Approval for next phase of Landsec's Bankside scheme

25 Jul 2025 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Two new office blocks totalling 538,000 sq ft proposed at Timber Square in Southwark

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Just Group lends £47m for Cambridge student scheme

24 Jul 2025
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers rebrands investment management arm

24 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Salvation Army prays for development partner for Oxford Street hub  

24 Jul 2025
Read
Person, Walking, People

Retail specialist locked in for €110m+ Irish shopping centre

24 Jul 2025
Read