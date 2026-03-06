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RegenerationDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Approval for Praxis' £100m Preston city centre development

6 Mar 2026 | 07:26 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Up to 500 new homes proposed on Tithebarn Gateway and St John's Shopping Centre sites

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