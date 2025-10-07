Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentLeasingNorth WestUK & Ireland

Approval for Rula's 100,000 sq ft Cheshire logistics scheme

7 Oct 2025 | 08:02 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

One unit of 28,000 sq ft leased to local business Saint Group

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Lone Star sells £145m portfolio

6 Oct 2025
Read
Pool, Water, Swimming Pool

OakNorth backs Third Space expansion with £75m loan

6 Oct 2025
Read
Pool, Water, Swimming Pool

Brookfield explores recap options for £4.5bn Center Parcs

6 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Double deal takes Bath’s Royal Mead to full occupancy

6 Oct 2025
Read