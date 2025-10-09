Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Life sciencesAlternativesDevelopmentLogisticsNorth WestSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Approval for St Helens life sciences and logistics scheme

9 Oct 2025 | 15:50 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Developer Network Space to begin work on Project Halo in spring 2026

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Person

John Lewis gets green light for Reading resi scheme

9 Oct 2025
Read

Go-ahead for General Projects' Shoreditch scheme

9 Oct 2025
Read
City, Urban, Metropolis

Victory Group unveils plans to transform former ABN Amro HQ  

9 Oct 2025
Read
Construction, Scaffolding

Housing development ban in north Sussex lifted

9 Oct 2025
Read