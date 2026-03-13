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ResidentialDevelopmentLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Approval for third phase of Berkeley's Bow Common scheme

13 Mar 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Up to 364 new homes to be delivered by Berkeley subsidiary St James

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