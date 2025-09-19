Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Approval for Vauxhall aparthotel

19 Sep 2025 | 07:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

185-room Wilde brought forward by Staycity Group and Citygrove

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Build-to-rent assets hit market for £40m+

18 Sep 2025
Read

Conversant commits £150m to Castleforge London office fund

18 Sep 2025
Read

£33m expansion of Hartlepool Northern Studios approved

18 Sep 2025
Read

Developer secures £82m green loan for North Acton tower

18 Sep 2025
Read