Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationScotlandStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Approval for Watkin Jones' Edinburgh mixed-use scheme

22 Oct 2025 | 07:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Former Marco's Leisure site in Chesser will be transformed into 800 homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Person, Walking

Watkin Jones wins appeal for student-led Battersea project

19 Jun 2025
Read

Watkin Jones offloads £182m Glasgow student scheme to Maslow JV

30 Sep 2025
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Moorfield and Tiger pounce on Bristol site

10 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Prime £550m London living campus in play

21 Oct 2025
Read