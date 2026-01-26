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LogisticsDevelopmentESGInvestmentOfficeSouth EastUK & Ireland

Approval given to redevelop Dell's former Bracknell HQ

26 Jan 2026 | 08:30 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Developers Blue Coast Capital and Jansons Property to convert Dell House into a logistics hub

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