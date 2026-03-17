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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentLondonUK & Ireland

Approval granted for 13,000 further Barking Riverside homes

17 Mar 2026 | 16:46 | London | by May Agaran

New consent includes 570,000 sq ft of non-residential, mixed-use floorspace

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