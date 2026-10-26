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AlternativesSouth EastUK & IrelandOfficeDevelopmentInvestmentTechnology

Approval granted for 140,000 sq ft Harwell Oxfordshire plans

26 Oct 2026 | 13:34 | London | by May Agaran

Five-storey R131 facility will provide research and laboratory space

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