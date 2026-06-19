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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

Approval granted for 200,000 sq ft Lanarkshire project

19 Jun 2026 | 11:55 | London | by May Agaran

Eurocentral Gateway is slated to complete by autumn 2027

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